DA: Philadelphia man with 8 outstanding warrants wanted for teen double-homicide in Pottstown

Police are asking for the public's help, and offering a $5,000 reward, for any information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in Pottstown.

Deonte Kelly, 23, is accused of shooting and killing two teenagers near Fourth and Johnson street on Monday night.

The victims, identified as 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer and 17-year-old Skyler Fox were found shot to death next to a vehicle driven by one of the victims.

Ten shells casings, one projectile and a 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number were recovered at the scene.

Investigators found that Kelly was meeting with co-defendant Dominic Carboni, who was arrested on murder charges Thursday, to purchase marijuana.

Kelly, a Philadelphia man, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection to this shooting. However, officials say he is has eight other outstanding warrants and a bench warrant for aggravated assault, robbery, terroristic threats and related charges in several nearby cities.

Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and to contact police if you see him, or know his whereabouts.

