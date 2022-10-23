Police: Driver got out of car, looked at pedestrian, fled in fatal Ocean County hit-and-run
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - Officials say a driver left a woman for dead after hitting her with his car, then fleeing the scene early Sunday morning.
The 28-year-old victim was found lying on the ground near Route 70 and Massachusetts Avenue when police responded to the deadly scene in Toms River around 2 a.m.
Medics were initially able to regain a pulse, but she succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital a short time later.
A witness told police that the driver stopped after hitting the woman, got out of his vehicle to look at her, then left her for dead.
The vehicle is described as being a dark-colored 2003-2009 Ford Explorer with significant damage to the front passenger side, inoperable passenger side headlight and hood damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toms River Police.