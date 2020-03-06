Officials: Delaware County woman presumed positive for coronavirus

Officials announced on Friday that a Delaware County woman is presumped positive for coronavirus.

The announcement comes hours after Gov. Wolf signed a disaster declaration in response to the state's first two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"This individual had recently traveled to an area in the United States where COVID-19 is present," Vice Chair of Delaware County Council Dr. Monica Taylor said. "The female adult is currently in their home in isolation."

Pennsylvania's health department is reportedly working to identify and contact the individuals who may have come in contact with the infected patient. Officials do not believe the virus is community spread.

Health officials reiterated the importance of taking preventative measures to combat the coronavirus, such as hand washing and not touching your face.

"The Delaware Emergency Service community is ahead of this outbreak," Delaware County Emergency Service Director Tim Boyce said. "We're urging all the public to just be prudent when dealing with large crowds, keep your hands clean, if you feel ill report to your doctor or a clinic."

Another presumptive positive case has been reported in Wayne County near Scranton.

On Friday morning Gov. Tom Wolf revealed two individuals in the state were 'presumed positive' for coronavirus. The Delaware County woman and a patient in Wayne County are the only two known cases in Pennsylvania at this time.

Nearby, five Bucks County school were forced to close on Friday after several students and staff are believed to have come in contact with a patient who tested positive for the illness. State officials are monitoring the situation.

Presently, COVID-19 has impacted over 200 Americans and resulted in 14 deaths.

