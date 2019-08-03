Officials: Dog found tied to train tracks in Delaware County

article

Authorities are investigating after a dog was found tied to train tracks in Delaware County.

Providence Animal Center shared a photo of the dog, Thomas, alongside his “hero,” Humane Officer Ron Riggle.

The shelter says the dog is safe now, adding that, “we will do whatever it takes to give him a future where he’ll forget his past.”

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call 610-566-1370 ext. 214.

Those interested in donating to Providence Animal Center can do so here.