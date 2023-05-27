Officials: Driver charged for hitting 11-year-old on bike, trying to run away in Ocean County

An 11-year-old boy had to be airlifted to a local hospital after being hit by a vehicle, whose driver is now being charged for trying to flee the scene.

Giancarlos Fernandez, 19, is accused of hitting the boy on his bike near Barnegat Avenue and Freemont Avenue in Seaside Heights Friday evening.

The 11-year-old was thrown to the pavement after "becoming embedded in the vehicle's windshield."

He was airlifted to a local hospital for serious injuries, but is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the driver tried to flee on foot following the crash, but was apprehended by officers a few blocks away. He was taken into custody and is charged with assault by auto and knowingly leaving the scene.