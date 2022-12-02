Officials: Firefighters battle 2-alarm townhome fire in Phoenixville

article

A two-alarm fire is raging at a Phoenixville townhome complex.

According to officials, crews were called to a reported fire at a townhome on the 300 block of Westridge Circle, in Phoenixville, Friday afternoon, around 4 p.m.

When crews arrived, they were met with heavy flames showing through the roof of the building.

A second alarm was called soon after firefighters arrived.

Officials are not reporting injuries, but the fire is not under control.

It was not clear how many residences were affected as firefighters worked to gain control.

No word on a cause of the blaze.