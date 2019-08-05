Officials: German shepherd dead after it was left outside in a crate; no charges filed

article

Phoenix Police have finished their investigation into the death of a German shepherd that was left outside Friday while locked in a crate.

Police say no charges will be filed and no additional information will be provided now that the investigation has concluded.

MCACC posted a photo of the crate Friday afternoon on Facebook saying the crate was found near the area of 32nd Street and Broadway sometime before 1:03 p.m. on Friday, with a purebred German shepherd probably around four to five years of age inside.

"This dog appeared to be in very severe shape," said Jose Santiago with MCACC. "It appeared to be malnourished. It appeared to be suffering from heat-related symptoms."

"By the time the dog was brought to us, he was seizing from heatstroke," the post read. The dog had a temperature of 109.5 °F (ca. 43 °C).

"To give you an idea how high that is, a normal dog's temperature is somewhere between 101° F and 102° F," said Santiago.

Despite efforts by medical staff members to save it, the dog eventually died.

MCACC officials believe someone had taken the dog to a veterinarian sometime on Friday, as there was a light blue "vet wrap" on the dog's left front paw, and its back right paw had been shaved for a blood pressure reading.