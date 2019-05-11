Officials identify man found shot and killed in Langhorne and seek his vehicle

Bucks County officials are investigating after a man's body was found in Langhorne. The residents of the neighborhood where the man's body was found are shocked by the discovery.

"I thought I lived in a really safe, quiet community but I guess easy access to U.S 1--on and off--God only knows what happens," one resident told FOX 29.

This resident, who asked not to appear on camera, says she heard what sounded like an argument just before 2 a.m. Friday morning.

"I heard yelling and screaming and I heard what I thought was something dropped on my front porch so I thought one of my roommates was outside, but it was a boom," she explained.

Jamar Tucker, 36, of Trenton, New Jersey, was found in the early morning of May 10 on the 300 block of South Bellevue Avenue. Police report a woman walking her dog found Tucker's body in some underbrush.

At midday Friday, evidence markers stretched 50 yards along the avenue, while state and local police cruisers clogged the street.

An autopsy determined Tucker died of a gunshot wound.

Police are unsure if the victim was attacked here or elsewhere and brought to the area. According to officials, Tucker's black 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee is missing. Bucks County detectives and officials with the Bucks County District Attorney's Office are actively looking for it.