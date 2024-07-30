Officials identify remains found by in wooded part of Montgomery County last March

article

Remains found in a wooded part of Montgomery County last winter have been identified as a man who had recently moved to the country.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Janine Darby said the skull of 34-year-old Isaiahs Hernandez-Geronimo was found by a surveyor in Towamencin Township last March. They estimate his remains were in the wooded area for "about two years."

Investigators are unsure what caused Hernandez-Geronimo's death at this time, but Dr. Darby told reporters that there is nothing that indicates suspicious activity.

Hernandez-Geronimo is believed to have been living in the United States for approximately 3-4 months. He is survived by a wife and children, officials say.

The identification of Hernandez-Geronimo's remains was made through forensic and DNA testing, Dr. Darby said.

"Today is an emotional day," Dr. Darby said at a Tuesday morning press conference. "One, because we were able to identify a person that died alone and also to provide closure to the family."