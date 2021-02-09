Expand / Collapse search

Officials identify sword-wielding man fatally shot by police in Pennsburg

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Montgomery County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police shoot, kill man wielding sword in Pennsburg

The Montgomery County District Attorney's&nbsp;Office says Upper Perk&nbsp;police shot and killed a man&nbsp;wielding&nbsp;a sword.&nbsp;

PENNSBURG, Pa. - Authorities are investigating the police shooting death of a man who allegedly charged at an officer with a large sword Tuesday night in Montgomery County. 

Officers from the Upper Perk Police Department were called to the area 8th Street and Long Alley for reports of a man threatening others with a sword, according to the district attorney's office. 

According to an initial investigation, a responding officer found 27-year-old Trey Bartholomew wielding a "samurai-type sword" on Long Alley. Police say Bartholomew charged the officer with the sword and was fatally shot.

The unidentified officer provided first-aid until medics arrived and pronounced Bartholomew dead at the scene. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

