Officials identify sword-wielding man fatally shot by police in Pennsburg

Authorities are investigating the police shooting death of a man who allegedly charged at an officer with a large sword Tuesday night in Montgomery County.

Officers from the Upper Perk Police Department were called to the area 8th Street and Long Alley for reports of a man threatening others with a sword, according to the district attorney's office.

According to an initial investigation, a responding officer found 27-year-old Trey Bartholomew wielding a "samurai-type sword" on Long Alley. Police say Bartholomew charged the officer with the sword and was fatally shot.

The unidentified officer provided first-aid until medics arrived and pronounced Bartholomew dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3368.

