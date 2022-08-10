Officials investigate natural gas fumes in Gloucester County, adivse residents to remain indoors

article

Officials in Gloucester County an odor emanating from a truck stop in East Greenwich that is permeating throughout the county.

New Jersey OEM advise residents to stay indoors due to the odor.

Police in surrounding communities have received numerous calls regarding fumes in the area, extending into Woodbury.

Agencies on hand in the investigation include Deptford Police, Gloucester Township Police, Washington Township Police, Gloucester County HAZMAT and OEM. New Jersey DEP is also assisting.

Officials confirm the leak originated ina truck stop in East Greenwich, from a trailer containing 7,000 gallons of Lubizol that is venting.

Officials in Gloucester County investigate a natural gas leak in Paulsboro, N.J.

Officials closed Exit 18 on I295 as they investigate the odor.

The investigation is active and police had no details how long it might take.