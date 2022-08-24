Officials: Man, 27, fatally shot in North Philadelphia

article

A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the chest and the neck in North Philadelphia.

Officials say the shooting happened Monday night, just before 8:30, on the 2800 block of North 26th Street.

Responding officers found the 27-year-old man suffering from gunshots to the chest and neck.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and they say no arrests have been made nor any weapons recovered.