NJ man charged in crash involving golf cart at unsanctioned H2Oi event in Wildwood, prosecutor says

A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged in connection with a nonfatal crash that occurred at the unsanctioned H2Oi car show in Wildwood over the weekend.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and the Wildwood Police Department announced aggravated assault and assault by auto charges against 22-year-old Eryk R. Wnek of Linden on Tuesday.

Authorities say Wildwood police officers on patrol were called to the area of Rio Grande and Park Boulevard for a motor vehicle crash around d9:23 p.m. According to investigators, responding officers determined Wnek was driving a 2020 BMW, did a burn out, collided with another vehicle and then struck a golf cart.

The driver of the golf cart, 31-year-old Erhan Bayram, was airlifted to Atlantic City Medical Center, where he is in critical but stable condition, according to the prosecutor's office. A woman, Jessica Clepacz, and four juveniles were passengers in the golf cart when it was hit and they were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

According to Sutherland, officers from the Wildwood Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office arrested Wnek in Linden on Monday and transported him back to Wildwood, where he is at the Cape May County Correctional Facility awaiting court proceedings.

The crash was one part of chaos that erupted in the streets of Wildwood on Saturday night at the unsanctioned event.

Authorities reported damage to storefronts and several car crashes, including one that claimed the lives of two people.

Officials are urging anyone with information on the crash to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135.