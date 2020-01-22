Officials: Man attempts to lure Garnet Valley Middle School girl

Officials say a man attempted to lure a Garnet Valley Middle School girl after she exited the school bus.

The alleged incident happened Tuesday afternoon between the short stretch of Grand Homes on Rebecca’s Lane near Thornton Road.

The Garnet Valley School District says a man, possibly in his late 40s with short black hair and a beard, pulled his cream-colored sedan next to the girl and showed her a sexual video on his phone. Then, he asked the middle schooler if she would engage in those sexual acts with him, officials said.

“She was courageous, brave, smart,” said Superintendent Dr. Marc Bertrando. He sent a note to parents and wants everyone to keep their eyes open. “She followed all the protocols we would want a student to follow. So they're the heroes in this. They did a great job. ”

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Media Barracks at 484-840-1000 or 911 for an immediate issue.

