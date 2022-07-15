Police: Man shot in the chest, killed in Tacony

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Tacony on Thursday night.

Just before 11:40 p.m., medics responded to the intersection of Longshore Avenue and Ditman Street in Philadelphia's Tacony section for a hospital case, according to police.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says a man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced dead on scene at 11:56 p.m.

Medics alerted police that the victim they responded to was shot and officers arrived on location to investigate.

According to Small, one spent shell casing was found about four feet away from the victim's body on the sidewalk, indicating that the shooter may have been standing very close to the victim.

Police say an unattended vehicle with the engine running was nearby, but investigators aren't sure how it relates to the victim, who is a John Doe at this time.

Homicide detectives are searching surveillance cameras in the area as the investigation continues.