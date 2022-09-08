Officials: Man shot in the head and killed in Overbrook

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in Overbrook.

Officials said the shooting happened Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., on the 6200 block of Lebanon Avenue in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood.

19th District officers responded and found the man, believed to be in his 30s, in the street, with multiple gunshot wounds to his head. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene a short time later.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.