Officials: Mercer County 5th grade teacher charged after giving teen vodka, THC drops

A Mercer County teacher is the center of an investigation after allegedly giving a teen drugs and alcohol.

According to the Office of the Mercer County Prosecutor, 39-year-old Jennifer Debiec of Bordentown was arrested on Tuesday.

Debiec is a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School, officials say.

Authorities say she is accused of providing a 13-year-old boy with vodka, vape pens and THC drops for about two and a half years.

Officials did not specify the relationship between Debiec and the teenager.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mercer County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit at 609-989-6568.