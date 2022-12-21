Officials: Mercer County 5th grade teacher charged after giving teen vodka, THC drops
MERCERVILLE, N.J. - A Mercer County teacher is the center of an investigation after allegedly giving a teen drugs and alcohol.
According to the Office of the Mercer County Prosecutor, 39-year-old Jennifer Debiec of Bordentown was arrested on Tuesday.
Debiec is a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School, officials say.
Authorities say she is accused of providing a 13-year-old boy with vodka, vape pens and THC drops for about two and a half years.
Officials did not specify the relationship between Debiec and the teenager.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mercer County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit at 609-989-6568.