Officials: Mercer County 5th grade teacher charged after giving teen vodka, THC drops

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Mercer County
MERCERVILLE, N.J. - A Mercer County teacher is the center of an investigation after allegedly giving a teen drugs and alcohol. 

According to the Office of the Mercer County Prosecutor, 39-year-old Jennifer Debiec of Bordentown was arrested on Tuesday. 

Debiec is a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School, officials say. 

Authorities say she is accused of providing a 13-year-old boy with vodka, vape pens and THC drops for about two and a half years. 

Officials did not specify the relationship between Debiec and the teenager. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mercer County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit at 609-989-6568. 