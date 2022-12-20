Penncrest High School mourns loss of two students in two days

article

Students and staff in the Rose Tree Media School District are mourning the loss of two Penncrest High School students in a span of less than 24 hours, the district announced Tuesday.

Officials say a ninth-grade student lost his life after he was struck by a motor vehicle late Monday night, and a senior student succumbed to a medical illness early Tuesday morning.

The district issued a statement about the losses on Tuesday afternoon informing the community that counselors and psychologists would be available to support students and staff.

"We ask that everyone in our community continue to support one another as we work through this incredibly difficult time. Please join us in keeping the family and friends of the students we have lost in your thoughts and prayers," the statement read in part.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a 15-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in the area of Route 352 and Van Leer Drive around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to Crozer hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Neither student has been publicly identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.