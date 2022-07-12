Crews make 'substantial progress' battling another wildfire at Wharton State Forest in New Jersey
WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - A wildfire that broke out at Wharton State Forest is even closer to being under control Tuesday evening.
Crews have been battling the blaze near Tylertown, which has grown to 98 acres in size. Officials say the "Maple Branch Fire" is currently 75 percent contained after conducting backfiring operations.
Officials say no structures are threatened, but Batsto Village, Buttonwood Campground and all associated hiking trails are closed.
Three weeks ago, an illegal campfire sparked a massive 13,000-acre wildfire in the same New Jersey state forest.