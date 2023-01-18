Officials: Person killed on Market-Frankford Line SEPTA track in Center City

article

A person was killed on a Market-Frankford Line train track in Center City Wednesday morning.

Officials said a person was struck and killed on the eastbound side of a SEPTA track at the 11th Street Station Wednesday morning, about 11:15.

Service on the Market-Frankford Line was rearranged, with shuttle buses taking riders between Spring Garden and 15th Street while SEPTA police investigated.

Service returned to normal by late afternoon, authorities said.

No other information was provided regarding the victim or the circumstances that led to their death.

SEPTA police continue to investigate the incident.