Arrest made after man, 56, shot to death inside Frankford business
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man was killed after shots rang out inside a business in the city's Frankford section Wednesday morning.
The victim, a 56-year-old man, was found shot multiple times throughout his body on the 4300 block of Josephine Street around 8:20 a.m.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Police say an arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.
No weapons have been recovered.