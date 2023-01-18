Arrest made after man, 56, shot to death inside Frankford business

article

Philadelphia police say a man was killed after shots rang out inside a business in the city's Frankford section Wednesday morning.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, was found shot multiple times throughout his body on the 4300 block of Josephine Street around 8:20 a.m.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police say an arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

No weapons have been recovered.