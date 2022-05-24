Officials: SEPTA worker accused of attempted rape, taken into custody

A SEPTA employee has been placed on leave and is in police custody after authorities say he was identified as a suspect in an attempted rape incident from 2019.

Aaron Kuhn, a temporary SEPTA IT worker, was taken into custody by Philadelphia police at SEPTA Headquarters on Monday.

Philadelphia police say Kuhn, 22, is charged with attempt to commit rape, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful restraint, and related offenses.

MORE HEADLINES:

Authorities say the alleged incident occurred back in Apr. 2019 on the 2400 block of York Street.

Kuhn was placed on unpaid administrative leave and has been prohibited from entering SEPTA Headquarters, according to officials.