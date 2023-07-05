Officials: Suspect arrested after punching police officer in Atlantic County

article

A man has been arrested after assaulting a police officer in Atlantic County, officials say.

According to authorities, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the Tilton Terrace Mobile Park for a report of a dispute between neighbors.

Officials say Egg Harbor Township Sgt. Keeping arrived at the mobile park and saw Rene DeJesus, 59, of Egg Harbor shouting and acting disorderly in the middle of the roadway.

Police say DeJesus immediately threatened Sgt. Keeping and then punched him.

DeJesus also grabbed an ornamental rock and metal bird feeder to use as weapons against the officer, authorities say.

The suspect then ran back inside his residence and got his dog in an attempt to further assault the officer. However, the dog was friendly, according to officials.

Sgt. Keeping took DeJesus into custody with the help of two other police officers, authorities say.

DeJesus has been charged with Disorderly Conduct, Terroristic Threats, Resisting Arrest and Aggravated Assault.