Officials: Teen handcuffed by possible police impersonator during traffic stop in Chester County

Reports of a police impersonator in Chester County have prompted an investigation, and now law enforcement are asking for the public's help.

A 17-year-old boy told police he was pulled over by a black Ford Taurus on Route 340 in Caln Township Thursday morning.

He says the Ford appeared to be an unmarked police vehicle with blue and red lights on the windshield and heavily tinted windows.

A man in his early 20s wearing black tactical pants, boots, T-shirt and ballistic vest with the word "police" on the front and back then reportedly approached the teen.

The alleged impersonator was not wearing a badge, and did not identify himself. However, he was reportedly armed with a Taser that he did not threaten or deploy.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the teen was briefly detained in handcuffs for a minor traffic violation until a second person arrived at the scene in another black Ford Taurus.

The similarly dressed man reportedly released the teen.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a possible impersonation, because the tactics used are "not consistent with proper police procedure."

Caln Township Police Department also say they have attempted to identify the two men with no success.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.