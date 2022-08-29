Prosecutors: New Jersey man sentenced to 3 years for killing ex-girlfriend's puppy

article

A New Jersey man was sentence to three-years in prison after prosecutors say he admitted to killing his then-girlfriend's puppy in a fit of rage.

Gary Moore, 39, entered a guilty plea to third-degree animal cruelty for the July killing of the Yorkshire Terrier puppy.

Prosecutors said Moore, a Camden resident, admitted to intentionally killing the dog when he was angry with his former girlfriend.

In addition to the prison sentence, Moore was ordered to pay restitution to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. He is also required to complete community service.

The prosecutor's office urged residents to report instances of animal abuse or neglect to their local police department.