Video: Suspects caught on camera robbing North Philadelphia Rite Aid at gunpoint

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Rite Aid in North Philadelphia.

Police say the robbery occurred on Thursday, August 25 at 6:46 p.m. at the Rite Aid located on W Dauphin Street.

Officers with the 22nd District responded and an employee said two men entered with face masks, authorities say.

According to the store employee, the men approached the counter from both sides and demanded money.

Authorities say one suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee while the second suspect removed money from the register.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to police, the suspects then demanded the manager go to the office and open the safe and the duo took off after taking the money from the safe.

Police have not said how much money was stolen from the store.

Officials are urging anyone with information to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip.