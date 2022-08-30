Philadelphia police: Car with two kids inside ambushed at gas station, killing man and injuring boy

A man is dead and a 14-year-old boy is injured after police say two suspects fired several shots into a car at a gas station in North Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The 38-year-old man was reportedly found dead in the passenger seat when officers responded to Conoco gas station on the 2800 block of Broad Street.

Police say the double shooting rang out when a 2002 Nissan Ultima pulled up to get gas with a man, woman and two children inside.

When the woman went into the store, police say two masked men approached and fired several shots into the car. They believe the passenger may have been targeted.

He was pronounced dead on the scene after being shot multiple times throughout the body, according to police.

One of the children, a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot to the arm, and is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital. Police say the woman and other child were not injured.

SkyFOX was live over the scene where multiple police cars could be seen surrounding the gas station, with several evidence markers visible.

Responding officers described the scene as "gruesome."

No arrest has been made, and no weapon recovered. Police are looking at video in the area for information on possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.