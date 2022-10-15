Officials: Triple shooting kills 18-year-old boy; 2 others hospitalized, 1 critically

article

A triple shooting in North Philadelphia claims the life of an 18-year-old boy and leaves two others injured.

According to officials, the shooting happened Saturday night, around 9 p.m., on the 2300 block of North 11th Street.

Responding officers found a 26-year-old female at the location with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was transported to Temple University Hospital and is listed as stable.

MORE HEADLINES:

A 22-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken in a private vehicle to Temple and placed in critical condition.

An 18-year-old boy was shot seven times throughout his body. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he died a short time later.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said a cultural event was taking place at the location, but the victims were not attending the event. It was just letting out when two masked gunmen opened fire.

Inspector Pace said police do not have information on who the gunmen may have been targeting.

He said there are numerous surveillance cameras in the area, as well as video posted on social media and police are hopeful the various pieces of video will lead police to the suspects.

Officials say an investigation into the shooting is underway, but no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.