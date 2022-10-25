Oh deer!: Pennsylvania ranks among top states in deer-vehicle collisions, AAA says

Pennsylvania consistently ranks as one of the top states for deer-vehicle collisions, according to AAA, and we are now entering the peak of deer mating season.

"We see a spike in motorists hitting deer October, November and December every year," said Jana Tidwell, AAA Public Affairs. "Pennsylvania traditionally ranks in the top three states in the country for the number of deer strikes we see here annually. Locally in the Philadelphia five county area, Bucks County, Chester County and Montgomery County are three of the top ten counties in Pennsylvania where we see the most deer strikes."

Dave’s Automotive Repair in West Chester sees between two to three damaged vehicles a month during the busy deer mating season.

"By far the worst one we have seen here was a very nice lady who brought her car in. It actually went up in through her windshield and she got kicked in the face by the deer," said J.T. Aloisio, Auto Repairs Manager. "She was in great spirits though. She was joking about it saying all this stuff. It was right around Christmas time, so she said the reindeer were coming for her."

Aloisio said he hit a deer in his grandfather’s truck last fall and the damage quickly added up and would’ve cost around $4,500.

In Pennsylvania, the average insurance claim was right around $4,300, according to AAA.

"Early mornings, people coming to work, that’s when I hit a deer on my way into work,’ said Aloisio. "Going home as well, when it starts getting a little bit darker, that’s when my stepmom was driving home, and she hit a deer on her way getting dinner for the family."

Aloisio said his wife, brother and aunt have also been in collisions with deer in recent years.

"It was unfortunate, definitely put a damper on my morning," said Aloisio.

Deer are more active and out during dawn and dusk.

"Eliminate distractions behind the wheel. The phone, the radio, eating, drinking those kinds of things. Focus on the roads," said Tidwell. "If you have the unfortunate experience of hitting a deer, first and foremost, never approach the deer, move your vehicle off to the side of the road to a safe space, and call police immediately."

Here is additional safety information from AAA: