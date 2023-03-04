Family shot, killed in murder-suicide before eviction from foreclosed home: police

Police believe that an Ohio mother is responsible for the brutal murder-suicide which left four dead just moments before local police arrived at the family's home to serve eviction papers.

Clermont County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that "physical evidence" and the "positioning of the deceased" led investigators to believe that 46-year-old Theresa Cain shot and killed three of her family members on Feb. 27.

Shortly before police arrived at the Cain's home in Ohio Township, a suburb of Cincinnati, deputies heard a series of five quick gunshots. Deputies made several attempts to contact the occupants inside but were unsuccessful. Instead, the Sheriff’s Special Response Team was called to the scene and entered the home.

Once inside the home police found five bodies. According to the release, Steven Cain, 50, Theresa Cain, 46, William Felton, 74 and Ethan Cain, 13 were all found dead. Authorities also found Theresa's 20-year-old daughter, Samantha Cain, still alive. On Wednesday, March 1, police shared that Samantha was still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following the incident.

Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy says they believe that the shots were to deter the deputies from entering. Leahy believes Steven Cane was shot and killed in the basement about 30 minutes earlier and that Teresa's father, her son, Ethan, and daughter, Samantha, were shot just before the deputies arrived.

"I've been here for almost 32 years, and this is probably the worst crime scene that I have been on in that period of time." Leahy told FOX 19 Cincinnati

Police shared that the Cain family had faced financial problems leading up to the eviction, leading police to believe that money was Theresa's motivation.

"I'm still in shock and disbelief. I have so many emotions." Wanda Garrison, the next of kin to her brother, Steve Kane and his family, told Fox 19. "I'm heartbroken, and of course, I'm angry."

"I can't imagine any mother. Doing that to her children." Garrison added.

Police said Samantha remains in critical condition after being shot, but deputies hope that she'll be able to provide clarity once she recovers.

Theresa’s husband, Steve Cain, was the singer of a thrash metal band called Critical Khaos.

On Oct. 25, Steve posted on the Critical Khaos Facebook page to introduce himself. In the post, he said he was originally from Augusta, Georgia , moved to Connecticut in 2012, and then to Cincinnati in 2015.

His full-time job was in safety and environmental management for a research and development facility. Cain was also a published author of 13 books, including poetry, short stories, and a horror novel.

Some of Cain’s musical influences included Crimson Glory, Queensryche, King Diamond, Stryper and Prince.

Cain’s bandmates posted a link to a GoFundMe site created by his sister’s family to help cover funeral expenses for Stephen and his son Ethan.

