Olivia Munn talks breast cancer diagnosis, online calculator which points to possible risk

Actress Olivia Munn has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and she is urging other women to calculate their own risk.

Munn shared pictures and the news on her Instagram, saying she underwent a double mastectomy after her diagnosis.

The 43-year-old actress says she took a genetic test that checked for 90 different cancer genes and was negative for all.

Related article

Despite that, her doctor decided to calculate what is known as a Breast Cancer Risk Assessment score. Munn said her doctor, "Looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was 37 percent."

Munn says she was then sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, then a biopsy, which revealed an "aggressive, fast-moving cancer" in both breasts.

Earlier on FOX 29 Live, Digital Content Producer Kamryn Scrivens and Special Projects Manager and anchor Bill Anderson discussed Oliva Munn’s breast cancer diagnosis and the calculator which can assess a woman’s risk for breast cancer.

The calculator, from the National Cancer Institute, is a tool women can use to help them determine the likelihood of a diagnosis.

It does not replace a doctor visit or recommended screenings. Women should always be their own health advocates and regularly visit a family doctor or OB/Gyn and regularly take part in all recommended screenings.

The calculator can be viewed on the National Cancer Institute’s website.