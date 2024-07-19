Olivia Rodrigo bringing 'GUTS' World Tour to Philadelphia Friday

article

Philadelphia is set to come alive with the sound of Gen Z anthems as pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo brings her "GUTS" world tour to the City of Brotherly Love at the Wells Fargo Center Friday evening.

Rodrigo, who burst onto the music scene with her record-smashing debut album "SOUR," has quickly become one of the voices of a generation. Her heartfelt lyrics and catchy pop-punk melodies have earned her accolades, including multiple Grammy awards and a dedicated fan base ready to sing every word back to her on this tour.

The evening promises an electrifying setlist featuring hits such as "drivers license," "good 4 u," and "deja vu," songs that have dominated the charts and social media.

How to watch FOX 29 Philadelphia for free on FOX LOCAL

To ensure a seamless experience, the venue has provided guidelines for concert-goers, including security measures and suggested arrival times. Merchandise booths and various fan experiences will be available, providing opportunities for attendees to take home a piece of the Guts World Tour magic.

Tickets remain in high demand as anticipation builds, with resale prices reflecting the fervor surrounding Rodrigo's tour.

Fans can follow live updates and get a sneak peek behind the scenes by tuning in to Olivia Rodrigo's official social media channels.

For more updates and information on ticket availability, visit the official website.

If you weren't able to get tickets, but still want to be part of the fun, tune into FOX LOCAL from 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday night as we catch up with concertgoers in South Philadelphia.