Olney Charter High School shifts to remote learning amid faculty call out
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia high school will move students to remote learning on Monday as teachers staged a massive ‘call out’ to demand better health protocols one week after a student died of COVID-19.
Olney charter high school sent a letter to parents late Sunday night saying all students will learn virtually on Monday while staff is expected to report to school and teach virtually from the classroom.
Officials say around 40 Olney Union members participated in the call out which "hindered and interrupted Olney’s ability to operate and provide in-person instruction tomorrow."
The protest comes a week after 17-year-old senior Olney Charter High School student Alayna Thach passed away following a week-long battle with coronavirus, according to a GoFundMe page.
Thach was an honor roll student at Olney Charter, and was on track to graduate next year.
"She just stood out because she was so sweet inside and out, she was so giving, she was so loving," Olney Charter High School teacher Latanya Clement said.
The school also announced that students will remain virtual the week following Christmas break - Jan. 10 through Jan. 14 - due to an uptick in COVID cases.
