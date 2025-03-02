Expand / Collapse search

Olney store ransacked, robbed as suspects attack owner: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  March 2, 2025 12:33pm EST
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • A woman and two men are being sought for a strong-arm robbery in Olney last month.
    • At least of the suspects were caught on video fighting the store owner.
    • A third suspect was seen stealing all the money from the cash register.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects after a strong-arm robbery in Olney last month.

What we know:

A convenience store on the 300 block of Ruscomb Street was robbed by three suspects on February 20. 

Police say the store owner initially ran after a woman who tried to walk out without paying for her food order.

The woman returned with at least two men.

Surveillance footage shows a man and woman fighting the owner and clearing shelves before another man completely empties the store's cash register.

All the suspects then fled with the cash.

What's next:

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

The suspects are reportedly known to live in the area, and had been in the store before the robbery.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety