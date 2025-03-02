Olney store ransacked, robbed as suspects attack owner: police
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects after a strong-arm robbery in Olney last month.
What we know:
A convenience store on the 300 block of Ruscomb Street was robbed by three suspects on February 20.
Police say the store owner initially ran after a woman who tried to walk out without paying for her food order.
The woman returned with at least two men.
Surveillance footage shows a man and woman fighting the owner and clearing shelves before another man completely empties the store's cash register.
All the suspects then fled with the cash.
What's next:
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
The suspects are reportedly known to live in the area, and had been in the store before the robbery.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.