Olympic skier Bode Miller and wife Morgan expecting twin boys year after daughter’s drowning death

Olympic skier Bode Miller and wife Morgan announced Monday that they are expecting twin boys, about a year after their daughter’s drowning death.

“Twins! Identical twins!” Bode, 41, said on an Instagram post. “Couldn’t be more excited to grow this beautiful family my wife and I have created. Dream come true.”

He included a photo of his four children, daughter Neesy Dacey, 11, and sons Samuel Bode, 6, Nash Skan, 4, and Easton Vaughn Rek, 10 months. His wife Morgan was pregnant with Easton at the time of their daughter Emeline’s death last June. She was 19 months old at the time.

“Losing a child while pregnant was the most confusing experience of my life,” Morgan, who is a professional volleyball player, wrote in an Instagram post. “The conflict of emotions from what was pure joy turned to guilt and terror overnight.”

But after the birth of her son, she realized that “everything was going to be okay” and that her joy and grief “could coexist.”

“Now, I can actually say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys,” she wrote, alongside a picture of her four children. “From the day I met my husband, he had always said he wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday. We are due on the lucky day/angel number of 11/11 which is not far off from @millerbode Birthday of 10/12.“

“From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow,” Morgan said in the post.

Bode and Morgan’s daughter died at an Orange County hospital on June 10, 2018, a day after paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive her.

The day before her death, paramedics were called to their home in the upscale enclave of Coto de Caza, said Capt. Tony Bommarito of the Orange County Fire Authority. They tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the girl and rushed her to an emergency room, Bommarito said.

In a previous Instagram post, Bode said, “Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” adding that Emeline’s love and spirit would never be forgotten.“

The couple said they will continue to spread awareness about childhood drownings in hopes of preventing other parents from experiencing a similar tragedy.

“Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl,” Morgan also wrote in a previous Instagram post, showing a picture of her holding her daughter at the hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.