One dead, one injured after domestic shooting in Pleasantville: police

Police responding to a report of domestic violence at a Pleasantville home early Sunday morning discovered a fatal double shooting.

Officers tried to engage residents at 27 S. 3rd St just after 4 a.m. when they say they heard several gunshots inside the house.

Tyra Pagan, 26, then reportedly came out with several gunshot wounds. Responders took Pagan to a local hospital where they say she remains after receiving treatment.

Authorities say Kevin Hare, 38, shot and killed himself moments later. Hare’s official cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.