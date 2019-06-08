One Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in California

What would you do if you won $530 million overnight?

For a California resident, that pie-in-the-sky hypothetical came to fruition during Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers, 17-19-27-40-68 with a gold Mega Ball 2, matched a single ticket in San Diego to win the $530 million jackpot. The winner also has the option of a cash payout of $345.2 million.

Mega Millions officials say the drawing is the seventh-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the 15th largest in lottery history.

The jackpot total swelled to over a billion dollars after a Missouri resident won in early March.

Three additional tickets were sold in California, Arizona and Washington that matched all four white balls to claim a $1 million prize each.

The Mega Millions will reset and draw again on Tuesday for a 'measly' $40 million.