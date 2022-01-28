Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 3:00 PM EST, Kent County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 3:00 PM EST, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Warren County, Warren County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Lancaster County

Online petition demands release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather over alleged abuse of sister

By Pilar Arias
Published 
Texas
FOX News
1e2048b9-Alejandro-Trevino-Christian-Trevino-Juan-Eduardo-Melendez article

From left to right: Alejandro Trevino, Christian Trevino, Juan Eduardo Melendez (Hidalgo County Records)

MCALLEN, Texas - A south Texas stepfather police say was murdered by teen brothers for allegedly abusing their half-sister had a warrant issued for another sexual abuse case against him.

Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey Jr. said Gabriel Quintanilla, the 42-year-old man whose body was found in a McAllen field Jan. 20, had been accused of continuous sexual assault in 2019. The case is unrelated to the outcry authorities believe caused Alejandro and Christian Trevino, along with friend Juan Eduardo Melendez, to beat Quintanilla. 

TEXAS STEPFATHER BEATEN TO DEATH BY TEEN BROTHERS AND FRIEND, POLICE SAY

"I don't think there's anyone in America that can't sympathize with two brothers acting the way they did in response to someone who had violently raped their little sister," attorney and former judge Charles "Big Angry" Adams told FOX 26 Houston.

"So now you have two young children claiming that they were sexually assaulted by this man, right? And if these two brothers and the friend were aware, I think it provides a rationale, a justification, that a lot of people can understand," Adams said. 

Harvey provided few details about the unrelated 2019 allegations during a press conference Tuesday, according to MyRGV News. He did say the continuous sexual assault allegedly occurred for several years and investigators had enough to secure a warrant for Quintanilla's arrest at that time, but Quintanilla was able to evade authorities until his body was discovered. 

HOUSTON DUI SUSPECT IN DEPUTY'S ALLEGED HIT-AND-RUN DEATH IS FREED ON BOND, RECORDS SHOW

As of Friday afternoon, more than 246,000 people have signed a change.org petition calling for the release of the Trevino brothers and Melendez.

Melendez is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.

Christian Trevino is charged with aggravated assault, murder and engaging in organized criminal activity. Alejandro Trevino is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault.

Read updates at FOXNews.com.