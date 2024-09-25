Operation Beef Bandit: 3 accused of stealing $7k in meat from tractor trailer in Philadelphia

Investigators in Philadelphia announced more arrests in Operation Beef Bandit after three men were allegedly caught stealing cases of beef from a tractor trailer.

Douglas Mathis, Jamir Scott and Tariq Duncan were arrested after investigators say they broke into a locked trailer and stole $7,000 worth of beef.

The three masked men were allegedly seen breaking the lock on the trailer and carrying 25 cases of beef from the rig to their van.

This is the second batch of arrests made in Operation Beef Bandit, a collaborative investigation between agencies in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

It was previously announced that three men were arrested for allegedly breaking into tractor trailers parked at service areas along the New Jersey Turnpike.

"This was tenacious investigative work that involved collaboration between law enforcement agencies to stop high-value thefts from parked tractor trailers," Attorney General Michelle Henry said.