'Operation Beef Bandit': 4 charged in cargo thefts from tractor-trailers on NJ Turnpike

Four men from Philadelphia were arrested in an organized cargo theft ring that targeted tractor-trailers stopped at service areas along the New Jersey Turnpike.

Shaun Coleman, 23, Salahudin Reddy, 37, Hanif Tucker, 31, and Rashan Clark-Reddy, 26, were arrested early Friday morning at the Molly Pitcher Service Area in Cranbry Township where investigators say they were caught trying to steal packaged meat from a parked tractor-trailer.

After quickly arresting Tucker, authorities placed Coleman in custody following a brief foot pursuit. Salahudin Reddy and Rashaun Clark-Reddy attempted to flee the service area using a stolen car and rammed into an unmarked police car to avoid arrest, according to authorities, but were also arrested after a short pursuit.

The New Jersey State Police said the arrests were the result of a two-month investigation called "Operation Beef Bandit," that targeted an organized criminal crew responsible for as many as nine burglaries from tractor-trailers stopped at New Jersey Turnpike service areas.

For the past three years, investigators say the group is accused of stealing "high-value goods" like meat, alcohol and seafood from trailers parked at rest stops. The heists have resulted in millions of dollars in stolen merchandise, investigators said.

All four men face multiple crimes, including receiving stolen property, and are currently being held at the Middlesex County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.