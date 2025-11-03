'Operation Clean Sweep': Officials share details on drug trafficking investigation in Philadelphia-area

The Brief Prosecutors will provide new details on ‘Operation Clean Sweep,' a drug trafficking crackdown in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will join prosecutors from the city's Collar Counties. Federal agents and Philadelphia law enforcement dismantled the Weymouth Street Drug Trafficking Operation a week ago.



Pennsylvania prosecutors will meet on Monday to discuss ‘Operation Clean Sweep,' a drug trafficking crackdown across Philadelphia's collar counties.

What's Happening?:

Attorney General Dave Sunday and the district attorneys from Bucks, Montgomery and Delaware counties will lead Monday's 11 a.m. press conference.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and local law enforcement will also join the meeting.

You can watch the press conference live on FOX29.com or on the FOX 29 YouTube page.

What we know:

The goal of ‘Operation Clean Sweep,' according to authorities, is to "close the drug-trafficking pipelines between Philadelphia and Collar Counties."

The Collar Counties include Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

Philadelphia drug bust

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ comes about a week after FBI Director Kash Patel visited Philadelphia to champion a massive drug bust in Kensington.

The investigation resulted in the arrests of over two-dozen accused members of the Weymouth Street Drug Trafficking Operation.

The group is accused of running an "open air drug market" on one of the city's "most prolific drug blocks" for nearly a decade.

"We have permanently removed a drug trafficking organization out of the streets of Philadelphia," Director Patel said.

What we don't know:

Few details have been shared so far about ‘Operation Clean Sweep,' including what areas were targeted or if any arrests have been made.