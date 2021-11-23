Operation Thanksgiving: Philadelphia Police pack more than 315 food baskets for families

The Philadelphia Police Department is once again participating in the packing of hundreds of food boxes for families in need this Thanksgiving.

This year marks the 52nd anniversary of Operation Thanksgiving.

As a part of Operation Thanksgiving, officers from the 22 police districts across the city packed and delivered more than 315 Thanksgiving dinner meals for families.

Each box is packed with a 12 to 16 pound turkey as well as sides such as potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, and gravy. Each box will be packed with a heartfelt message from Commissioner Outlaw.

"This is one way officers extend support beyond the badge," officials say.

Altogether, Philadelphia Police Department employees donated over $11,000 to cover the cost of the holiday goodies in each box.

