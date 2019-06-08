‘Opioid Spoon Project’ comes to Philadelphia to raise awareness of opioid crisis

A giant, 800-pound opioid spoon sculpture will be in Philadelphia Saturday as part of a tour to memorialize those who have lost their fight against opioid addiction.

Project founder and sculptor, Domenic Esposito, is has toured the east coast with the sculpture to give individuals a chance to sign the spoon in honor of those who have struggled with opioid addiction.

"The spoon is a symbol, it's a dark symbol, for me and my family," Esposito said.

Philadelphia will be the last stop on the HONOR Tour, which has spanned 14 cities in 10 states over the last three and a half weeks.

Locals will have a chance to sign the spoon and share their stories during an event at Thomas Paine Plaza on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Philadelphia's Department of Health calls the prescription opioid and heroin overdose epidemic "the worst public health crisis in Pennsylvania," but Esposito's spoon is proof that the crisis is far reaching.

"This epidemic is national. It's not Philly, it's not Rochester, New York, it's absolutely national." Esposito said. "Every city has their Kensington."

The Opioid Spoon Project aims to raise awareness and educate the public about the nationwide tragedy.

"We need to reach the general population and let them know this is a problem that can happen to anybody," Esposito said.

Following the tour, Esposito hopes to lend the sculpture to cities around the country to put on display.