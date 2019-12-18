Opposing basketball coaches get engaged at game in Montgomery County

A high school basketball game ended with a heart melting moment last night.

Spring-Ford Area High School Assistant Basketball Coach Dan Brittingham is dating another assistant coach at Boyertown Area Senior High, Kelly Ann Furman.

On Tuesday, the two teams played each other in Montgomery County.

Spring-Ford’s varsity team won its home conference game against Boyertown with a final score of 59-4.

Then, as the opposing teams were shaking hands, something special happened.

“Dan Brittingham he was on his knee starting his new life as a husband-to-be,” Terese Brittingham wrote in a Facebook post.

Both teams screamed with delight at the surprise.

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!

