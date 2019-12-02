Expand / Collapse search

Oreo reveals churro-flavored cookie as its latest ‘Mystery Oreo’

By Gabrielle Moreira
FOX TV Digital Team

Oreo unveiled its Mystery Oreo flavor after months of people guessing what the sweet and cinnamony cookie was filled with.

LOS ANGELES - Oreo finally told the world the flavor of its latest batch of “Mystery Oreo” – it’s churro.

The Mystery Oreo flavor started in September and fans kept guessing in an attempt to win a $50,000 grand prize.

“Case closed! The #MysteryOREO is Churro flavored crème. Nice work, super sleuths,” a tweet from Oreo said.

The tweet also indicated that a grand-prize winner was notified.

In 2017, Oreo did a mystery flavor that turned out to be Fruity Pebbles.