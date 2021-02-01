Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
3
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County

Outdoor dining with a twist at Rouge in Rittenhouse during the storm

By
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Outdoor dining with a twist at Rouge in Rittenhouse during the snowstorm

It was a snowy night dining outside at Rouge in Rittenhouse as people still came out to enjoy outdoor dining Monday night.

PHILADELPHIA - It was a snowy night dining outside at Rouge in Rittenhouse as people still came out to enjoy outdoor dining.

"I was curious about that boot right there, but yeah but it's definitely a ski lodge vibe," said Jack Honebrink.  

Honebrink and his friends Brian Dailey and Brent Ricci didn't want to waste a snow day off from work just sitting at home. 

"Let's make the most of it and go trek around the city and explore a little bit. We saw this set up while we were in the park and said it's perfect for our vibe today," said Ricci. 

They joined other groups under a cozy tent with decorative lights overhead, spruced up with trees, fur-covered seats, and skis placed all around the sides. 

"I'm kind of a hermit crab the whole winter so far but these guys pulled me out to join the winter vibes. It's feeling like summer by this fire here but I'm enjoying the time," said Dailey. 

Beverage director Matthew Brenner says they also have swag items promoting the theme.  

"Something a little bit unique maybe not the exact same things everybody does." He says they started this in the winter of last year to find a way to survive the colder season. 

"Now people say I wanna go to the lodge. They don't even say I want to say go to Rouge. They say I want to go to the lodge," said Brenner. Customers say the atmosphere really takes away from the cold. 

"I'm perfectly warm. I didn't really need the fire really (and that helps) the liquor helps," laughed Ricci.  

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter