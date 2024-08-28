University of Delaware student killed in motorcycle crash near campus: officials

article

Tragedy has struck the University of Delaware community just one day after classes began for the fall semester.

Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a motorcycle at Main Street and South College Avenue just before midnight.

University officials confirmed to FOX 29 that a first-year undergraduate student was killed in the crash.

It is unclear if the student was the pedestrian, or driving the motorcycle. Their identity has yet to be released.

A second person was also injured, according to police.

The deadly crash happened just blocks from the main campus, shutting down Main Street for several hours.

Police say further details will soon be released.