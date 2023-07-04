Teen girls touched inappropriately by man while swimming at Atlantic City beach: police

article

Three young girls have come forward, and a man has been charged after a disturbing ordeal in Atlantic City over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Rojer Gomez, 29, of Philadelphia, is accused of inappropriately touching several women and girls in the ocean at Hampshire Avenue beach on Sunday.

Three of the victims, ages 15 and 16, told police that the suspect would go underwater when waves hit and touch their lower bodies.

MORE HEADLINES:

Several witnesses also reported the inappropriate touching to police.

Gomez was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated criminal sexual contact and criminal sexual contact.