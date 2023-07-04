Expand / Collapse search

Teen girls touched inappropriately by man while swimming at Atlantic City beach: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Sunbathers are seen on the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in front of the Atlantic Palace Suites hotel and the Hard Rock Hotel on May 22, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Three young girls have come forward, and a man has been charged after a disturbing ordeal in Atlantic City over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Rojer Gomez, 29, of Philadelphia, is accused of inappropriately touching several women and girls in the ocean at Hampshire Avenue beach on Sunday.

Three of the victims, ages 15 and 16, told police that the suspect would go underwater when waves hit and touch their lower bodies.

Several witnesses also reported the inappropriate touching to police.

Gomez was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated criminal sexual contact and criminal sexual contact.