Triple shooting erupts same night 5 people killed in gun rampage on Philadelphia streets

A night of terror in Philadelphia became even more violent when three people were struck by gunfire in a separate shooting on the eve of July 4.

Three victims were found injured when police responded to the 5600 block of Chew Street just before 10 p.m. Monday.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg; a 19-year-old man shot in the lower body; and 31-year-old man shot in the face.

All three were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.

The triple shooting comes less than 2 hours after a gunman opened fire in Kingsessing leaving five adult men dead, and two children injured.

Two men were taken into custody after police cornered the suspected shooter, who was wearing a bulletproof vest equipped with multiple magazines, and armed with an AR-style rifle and a handgun.