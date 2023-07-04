Triple shooting erupts same night 5 people killed in gun rampage on Philadelphia streets
PHILADELPHIA - A night of terror in Philadelphia became even more violent when three people were struck by gunfire in a separate shooting on the eve of July 4.
Three victims were found injured when police responded to the 5600 block of Chew Street just before 10 p.m. Monday.
A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg; a 19-year-old man shot in the lower body; and 31-year-old man shot in the face.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Caught on camera: Man climbs through window in $100k jewelry heist at Society Hill home
- Wawa robbed at gunpoint minutes after home burglary by same suspect in Bucks County: police
- Man charged for shooting father in front of infant son on North Philadelphia sidewalk: DA
All three were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.
The triple shooting comes less than 2 hours after a gunman opened fire in Kingsessing leaving five adult men dead, and two children injured.
Two men were taken into custody after police cornered the suspected shooter, who was wearing a bulletproof vest equipped with multiple magazines, and armed with an AR-style rifle and a handgun.