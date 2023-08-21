Over two dozen shots fired in deadly ambush shooting in Frankford: police

article

A young man was killed in a barrage of gunfire shortly after stepping out of his vehicle Monday evening in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of Brill Street just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 27-year-old man shot multiple time outside his car, including in the face, neck and torso.

Police drove the unnamed victim to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where authorities say he died.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that the victims had just exited his car when at least one shooter fired two dozen shots from close range.

Police do not have a description of the shooter at this time. They hope nearby surveillance cameras will help them in their investigation.